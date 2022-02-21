 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $259,900

Beautifully maintained home in McChesney Heights. This stunning home boasts a large eat-in Kitchen/Living Room, Newly renovated Dining Room with a lovely gas fireplace, huge Den/Office, and three bedrooms on the second floor. New flooring and carpeting in many rooms. You'll also find a first floor bedroom and 2.5 baths. The exterior has a large carport for two, gorgeous patio, new shed, and fenced in side yard.

