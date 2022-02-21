Beautifully maintained home in McChesney Heights. This stunning home boasts a large eat-in Kitchen/Living Room, Newly renovated Dining Room with a lovely gas fireplace, huge Den/Office, and three bedrooms on the second floor. New flooring and carpeting in many rooms. You'll also find a first floor bedroom and 2.5 baths. The exterior has a large carport for two, gorgeous patio, new shed, and fenced in side yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $259,900
The Richlands High School and Emory & Henry alum was approved as the new head football coach of the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes during a Smyth County school board meeting on Monday night.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine, this week, expressed frustration at the federal response to a request for a limited waive…
A skull discovered in Stafford County more than 31 years ago was identified as having belonged to a former Norfolk resident.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT BOYS: Panther pride; Northwood topples Cavaliers, will face Lebanon in Hogoheegee District finals
Hogoheegee District regular-season champion Northwood got its 15th win of the season with a 64-49 boys basketball victory over Holston on Thursday night in the semifinals of the district tournament.
The Panthers (15-6) host Lebanon tonight in the tournament title game and got there by taking care of business against the fifth-seeded Cavaliers.
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
A Meadowview, Virginia man was charged with second-degree murder and strangulation by the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office Thursday…
LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Two softball games for Walters State, two home runs for freshman Tatum Dye (Lebanon)
Updates on athletes from Lebanon, Tennessee High, Gate City, Abingdon, Twin Springs, John Battle, Eastside, Richlands, Lee High, George Wythe, Science Hill, Virginia High, Marion, Union
VHSL STATE WRESTLING: Grundy remains dominant in Class 1 with 25th title; Castlewood's Gibson wins third crown; Tazewell's Hall, Union's Potter
The Wave continues to roll through Salem.
ABINGDON, Va. ---You can tell scouting is a labor of love for Tom Fowlkes.
A Bluefield, Virginia, man was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Tazewell County.