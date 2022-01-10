 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $259,900

Rarely does a home come on the market in Larwood Acres. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom raised ranch has plenty to offer. Starting with the two car garage with oversized doors, perfect for a workshop or storage. The huge deck constructed in 2021 using synthetic plank flooring and cable style railings houses the 2021 sunken Jacuzzi. Outside also offers extensive landscaping, tons of xeriscape stone, fenced back yard, garden shed, and a covered front patio. Inside two remote controlled natural gas fireplaces warm the living room and den. Refinished hardwood on the main level. Kitchen remodeled in 2020; granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and appliances. The eat in kitchen includes custom oak table with bench storage. Replacement windows also in place. Move-In Ready. Offered AS-IS. Information taken from Owner and public records, Buyers and Agents to verify.

