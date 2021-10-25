 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $259,000

Really nice well maintain home with lots of updating in the last five years. Beautiful mountain views from the back deck but close to all the conveniences of the city. Located on a cul-de-sac. Really nice garage with a great workshop area. Basement is finished and can be a in law suite or a great space for a teenager. Heat pump is less than a year old and the roof was replaced four years ago .New hardwood floors on most of the main level.

