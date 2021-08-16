Back on market! Buyer could not obtain financing. Check out this big well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in a great Bristol VA location in Lowry Hills. This sprawling home offers over 3400 sq ft of finished living space. Boasting spacious rooms and a great layout. The main level offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a large living room, a nice dining room, a big den, and a well-appointed kitchen. Travel upstairs to the huge primary suite with fireplace, private bath, and balcony. The lower level offers a large recreation room and good storage. There is a large 2 car garage with a storage area. Sited on a nice wooded lot there is a private rear patio perfect for cookouts. Recent improvements include new gutters with leaf guards, a new 4 ton AC unit to be installed 7/30, 2 yr old shingles, commercial-grade membrane roof, new storm doors, and more. All appliances including the washer/dryer convey with the sale. This is a lot of home for the money in a great location. Check it out today before it is gone. Buyer/Buyer's Agent to verify all information.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $250,000
