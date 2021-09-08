Take a look at this beautifully remodeled 1920's colonial home. The entire home has been tastefully repainted to accentuate the style and charm of a home from this era. The home features original hand-carved woodwork and original doors/door hardware throughout. The foyer is breathtaking and highlights the quality of craftsmanship that continues through the home. The master bedroom located on the main floor offers a lovely full bath and walk-in closet. The kitchen has all new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, flooring and the original farmhouse sink. The ceilings on the upstairs level have all been redone. New central heat and air with separate units zoned for each level. Many of the original windows in the home remain and are in impeccable condition with new storm windows for added insulation. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms and a full bath with a claw foot tub. You will also discover in the former maids quarters a massive laundry room. All new light fixtures throughout the the home offer excellent lighting. The plumbing from the road has been replaced along with much of the internal plumbing components. The majority of the electrical has been updated and has 2 modern electrical panels. Water heater was replaced 2 years ago and the shingled roof was replaced in 2020. The front porch has been replaced with new decking and joists. Walking distance to downtown restaurants, galleries and entertainment. Do not miss out on an opportunity to own this incredible piece of Bristol history.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We’re heartbroken,” AHS head football coach Garrett Amburgey said. “Coach Ratcliff was a great coach, and he was an even better friend.”
The first home game for West Ridge is a big one.
God knows our pain and sees every tear. You are His precious child. Trade your bitterness and sorrow for His joy that is unspeakable and filled with his glory. It is in loving and giving that you will find true contentment.
Some Bristol area personalities tell why they think it's important to get the COVID-19 vaccination:
Two local Bristol companies are working together to hire and train delivery drivers for the new Amazon Distribution Center coming to Bristol, Virginia.
The number of local children hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to rise, prompting Ballad Health officials to redouble their calls for the public to get vaccinated and wear masks in public settings.
A vacant car dealership building will soon become a career and technology center for Bristol Tennessee City Schools thanks to a donation by Bristol businessman Mitch Walters and his company, Friendship Automotive Enterprises.
- Updated
Only those with life-threatening emergencies should go to local ERs, Ballad said.
‘It’s awesome to play quarterback in an offense like this,” VHS signal-caller Brody Jones said. “We’ve got guys who can run, catch and block.”
PREP FOOTBALL: Ethan Mullins (Wise Central), Daniel Hutton (Chilhowie), Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (Graham), Nick Prater (Northwood), Jeighkob Cooper (Twin Valley), Mason Gudger (Greeneville), Jordan Ezzell (Holston) came to play on Friday
Holston, Christiansburg, Twin Valley, Chilhowie, Northwood, Wise County Central, Graham, Greeneville were triumphant as well on Friday night