4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $239,000

All BRICK - ONE LEVEL! 4 Bedrooms (septic is for 3), 3 Full Baths, 2 Family Room spaces, Sunroom, Spacious Eat-In Kitchen, 2 Fireplaces and Formal Living Room. This might be the perfect house for 2 households....the split layout of the living areas and separate entries would be great for the instances of a parent, adult children or even roommates which allows for privacy but the protection if someone requires assistance. You can spend hours in the sunroom and enjoy the park like setting where you are surrounded by lush mature trees and feel like you are a million miles away from all of the rush of the world...The house sits elevated and is enough distance from the road to give you pretty views from the front porch swing or rocking chairs looking down on your gently flowing creek. Recent updates include newer roof, paved driveway, all baths being updated/tile showers and kitchen counter tops. Top this off with hardwood floor, tile floors and 2 hot water heaters. Don't let this one get away!