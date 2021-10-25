 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $210,000

Rare find! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Bristol, VA. Features: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open floor plan, completely remodeled, new bathrooms, new kitchen cabinets, new light fixtures, master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a master bath, living room, family room, dining room, new flooring, fresh paint, newer roof with architectural shingles, located on a level lot and on a culdesac in a great neighborhood.The new 911 address is 125 Downy Place.The linen closet door will be installed ASAP.

