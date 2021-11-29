4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $209,000

Spacious split foyer located in a beautiful neighborhood, convenient to the city of Bristol. The house has four bedrooms and two baths on the main level. The dining and living rooms are large. The lower level contains a large family recreation room featuring a fireplace and a separate room for storage or an office. The house sits on a nice lot with lots of trees for shade. The back deck features a beautiful gazebo to enjoy the wooded lot. Buyer and buyer's agents to verify all information.