 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $2,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $2,000

***FOR RENT ONLY*** Spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, den, office/hobby room, laundry area, open living room/dining room/kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and trash compactor, large back deck plus a patio. Pets Negotiable (nonrefundable pet fee required). No Smoking. No Section 8. Renters Insurance Required. Security Deposit Required. $2000 per month

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A town in peril: Future of Pound, Virginia, in doubt

A town in peril: Future of Pound, Virginia, in doubt

Pound Town Council member Leabern Kennedy recalls a time when her hometown was much different than it is today. “I can remember going through town and you couldn’t find a parking spot,” Kennedy said. Now the Southwest Virginia town is on the brink of nonexistence.

PREP ROUNDUP: Richlands wins

PREP ROUNDUP: Richlands wins

Gavin Cox homered and Colin Richardson went 3-for-3 as the Richlands Blue Tornado topped Lebanon, 9-3, for a non-district baseball win on Frid…

McClung misses 2nd straight game

McClung misses 2nd straight game

Mac McClung missed his second straight game on Monday night for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA’s G League due to concussion protocols.

History With Hayes

History With Hayes

Members of Tennessee High’s baseball team gathered around head coach Russ Basham on that May afternoon in 1967 at J. Fred Johnson Stadium with feelings ranging from frustration to anger to self-doubt.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts