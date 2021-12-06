4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $199,900

Looking for a turnkey home in the heart of Bristol? This 4 bed 3 bath home has it all! Move in ready, and equipped with 2000+ sqft of finished living space; this home is situated on a nice lot at the end of the cul de sac and boasts tons of curb appeal! Offering a convenient floor plan and featuring tons of outdoor space with a fully fenced in backyard, covered screened in porch, and a bbq area as well! This home has been meticulously maintained and comes with a slew of updates that include a new roof, newer heat pump, and newer windows as well. In a market like this, it is almost unheard of to come across a house in this location that offers this size under $200k. Priced to sell, call today to schedule your showing! New 911 address is 186 Dew Drop Pl. All information contained herein is gathered from tax records and homeowner and is subject to buyers and buyers agent verification.