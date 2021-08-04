Gorgeous craftsman-style home situated on a huge triple lot in the heart of Bristol, VA! Offering 4 beds, 2 baths this home offers an abundance of space. Upgrades include a newer roof, newer heat pump, new electrical wiring, new pex plumbing, and the basement would be an awesome man cave!
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Catching autism spectrum disorder early can improve quality of life. By recognizing early signs and symptoms, you can help children learn, grow and thrive.
MCCLUNG'S PATH TO THE PROS: Anticipation builds; McClung hopes to become the first far SW Virginian taken in NBA Draft in 35 years
- Updated
Mac McClung has traversed the country over the course of the last several weeks while participating in pre-draft workouts with several NBA teams. He hopes it all pays off tonight when the two-round NBA Draft is held in Brooklyn, New York.
Michael Stout, a 33-year-veteran of the Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office, took the oath of office Friday to become the city’s next sheriff.
- Updated
Mac McClung did not get selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft, but the Gate City High School graduate is getting a chance with one of the most storied franchises in hoops history.
Bridging the $2.6 billion funding gap required to complete Virginia’s portion of the Coalfields Expressway might seem an impossible task, but don’t try telling that to lawmakers around these parts.
- Updated
ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon woman credits one of her first experiences as a local pageant winner more than 10 years ago for building the skill…
To watch Union High School’s Travis Turner on the sidelines of a football game is to see a reserved individual with a businesslike approach, a head coach who doesn’t show much emotion – a stone-cold expression coupled with his laser-like focus as each play unfolds.
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: So much fun it should be a national holiday
-
- 6 min to read
Content by Bristol Motor Speedway. The 61st running of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Sept. 16-18, a longtime beacon of patriotism, freedom and American pride, stands ready to deliver thrilling racing action once again at the “Holy Grail of Short Tracks” during Bristol Motor Speedway’s milestone 60th anniversary season.
- Updated
The showstopper from Southwest Virginia is getting a chance to showcase his skills for the Lake Show.
- Updated
Ballad Health officials fret that hospital admissions are likely to soar in the coming weeks with the arrival of the COVID-19 delta variant, some 500 days after the pandemic first struck this region.