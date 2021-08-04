 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $199,000

Gorgeous craftsman-style home situated on a huge triple lot in the heart of Bristol, VA! Offering 4 beds, 2 baths this home offers an abundance of space. Upgrades include a newer roof, newer heat pump, new electrical wiring, new pex plumbing, and the basement would be an awesome man cave!

