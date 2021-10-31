Step back in time when you enter this stunning example of a Folk Victorian. The single gable front with bay window and full front porch is a taste of the beauty that awaits within. This lovely home boasts three fireplaces, steam heat, amazing wood floors, large room, and an updated kitchen. The location is just as great!! Just a couple of blocks from downtown, and a short distance to groceries, I-81, and local schools. Give this painted lady the finishing touches she needs for a future with you.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $189,900
