4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $189,900

If you're looking for convenience and a lot of room this is the place for you!!! Located off of Exit 5 near Lowes, Texas Road House, Hobby Lobby and the rest of the businesses this home has a ton of square footage. Three bedrooms, two baths, a living room, a dining room and the kitchen on the main level. Along with a screened in porch off the dining room and a large patio/back porch are great places to entertain family and friends.There are two large fireplaces in the living room and den and there is natural gas available at the home. On the basement level there is a large family room, a half bath, the laundry room, a bedroom and a garage space. The backyard is fenced for animals and kids. Sellers have added allowances for some needed TLC for the new owners. Ask Listing agent for details!Buyers/buyers agents please verify all info taken from third party sources. MORE PICS TO COME BY THIS WEEKEND