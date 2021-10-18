Wow! Looking for a secluded home in the heart of Bristol? Don't miss this one! Equipped with 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and almost 3600+ sqft of finished living space- this house is massive and is a must see! When it comes to character, and charm; unique would be an understatement. This mid century design is truly one of a kind for our area. Completely secluded, this home is situated on a wooded lot at the end of street and is highlighted with tons of outdoor living space and terraced styled decks overlooking the backyard. Featuring tons of potential with hardwood floors, huge windows, stone fireplace, board and batten exterior, and so much more! With the opportunity of being a fix & flip, primary residence, investment property, or even an airbnb- this one will not last long priced to sell at $189k. Call today to schedule your showing before it's too late! All information contained herein is gathered from tax records and homeowner and is subject to buyers and buyers agent verification.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $189,900
