4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $179,985

Gorgeous craftsman-style home situated on a huge triple lot in the heart of Bristol, VA! Offering 4 beds, 2 baths this home offers an abundance of space. Upgrades include a newer roof, newer heat pump, new electrical wiring, new pex plumbing, and the basement would be an awesome man cave!

