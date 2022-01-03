Wow! Come check out this cute as a button 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just minutes from the future Hard Rock Casino. Sitting majestically on the hillside, this home will have you falling in love with its charm from the moment you approach the front door. Upon entering this home you will find a cozy living room with gas log fireplace and a semi open floor plan. The kitchen is sure to please with lots of counter space, stainless appliances, and large dining area. Great for entertaining, this home will wow you with its outdoor features including a private back patio, large half acre lot and a tree fort for the kids or the young at heart. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The former Gate City High School star scored two points in his NBA Debut on Wednesday night for the Chicago Bulls in their 131-117 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center.
- Updated
Yet, there he was for the Chicago Bulls, putting his name between that of George McCloud and CJ McCollum in the directory of all-time NBA players.
- Updated
A Kingsport, Tennessee, man was arrested last Thursday in the Belk parking lot of the Pinnacle Shopping Center and charged with multiple drug and firearm charges.
- Updated
Dorman High School coach Thomas Ryan knew almost immediately on Monday that it was going to be a good day for Noah Clowney.
- Updated
As expected, Southwest Virginia will lose another House of Delegates seat due to declining population, with Del. Will Wampler, R-Abingdon, former 4th District being redistributed.
- Updated
Workers opened the second time capsule from the Robert E. Lee pedestal Tuesday, finding its contents in good condition. But the photo of Abraham Lincoln isn't a rare find.
- Updated
ABINGDON, Va. — A local restaurant manager is serving up acts of kindness not just during the holidays, but every day.
- Updated
I can’t remember ever being 100% pleased with the Bristol Virginia City Council until now.
- Updated
HONAKER, Va. — A Southwest Virginia man has been captured in an ongoing homicide investigation in Russell County.
- Updated
The Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) continued its transformation under new Chief of Police Matt Austin, by announcing Lt. Justin Bush as the new captain of patrol.