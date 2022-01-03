 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $175,000

Wow! Come check out this cute as a button 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just minutes from the future Hard Rock Casino. Sitting majestically on the hillside, this home will have you falling in love with its charm from the moment you approach the front door. Upon entering this home you will find a cozy living room with gas log fireplace and a semi open floor plan. The kitchen is sure to please with lots of counter space, stainless appliances, and large dining area. Great for entertaining, this home will wow you with its outdoor features including a private back patio, large half acre lot and a tree fort for the kids or the young at heart. Schedule your showing today!

