Absolutely charming! You will not want to miss out on this lovely home that has been beautifully remodeled. Sits on large, level double lot. Mostly fenced back yard with privacy fence. Original hardwoods have been nicely refinished. New carpet. New bathroom. New kitchen. Newer tilt in windows. Ceiling fans throughout. Lots of natural light. Inviting bay window in living room. Convenient location. No through traffic on the street. AND 4 bedrooms. The large room off of the living room could be purposed as another bedroom (it does have a closet) or a second living room. All information herein is deemed reliable but subject to buyer verification.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $175,000
