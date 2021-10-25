 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $174,000

Don't miss out on this spacious home! Boasting four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a bonus room with a murphy bed! Enjoy your morning coffee while soaking up some rays in the finished sunroom overlooking the level backyard. Backyard is fenced and great for kids or pets. Unfinished storage room in the basement use to be a garage and could be converted back into a garage. Storage shed in backyard conveys. Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all info. Info gathered from homeowner and CRS.

