 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bristol Motor Speedway
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $169,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $169,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $169,900

Come check out this remodeled gem within walking distance to the lively downtown area. Close to all shopping, bars and restaurants. Total Transformation!!! This 3 bdrm / 3 bath with a bonus room (great for office or nursery) has been COMPLETELY renovated INSIDE & OUT. New roof, new vinyl siding. new windows, new guttering, freshly landscaped yard new hvac system, Inside has new vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen has new butcher block counter tops and new lighting. Home has new sheet rock, new barn-style doors, Bathrooms have new shower inserts with luxury style shower heads, new vanities and toilets. This home has been completely remodeled and is ready to move in. Seller offering a $ 1,500 appliance allowance and home warranty with acceptable offer. Don't let this one slip away!!!! Priced $169,900. This would be an amazing first home or investment property for an Air bnb to accommodate the tourist traffic for the Casino set to open next year!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gas well connection at landfill complete
Local News

Gas well connection at landfill complete

All of the gas well connection work at the city landfill is complete, and con-tractors are expected to begin increasing gas pressure at the wellheads over the coming days, City Manager Randy Eads told the City Council on Tuesday.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Coaching change leads to change of heart for Meadows
College

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Coaching change leads to change of heart for Meadows

  • Updated

For much of Brody Meadows’ tenure at Graham High School, the talented lineman seemed committed to attend the University of Virginia. Those intentions recently changed, according to Graham head coach Tony Palmer, when Bronco Mendenhall surprisingly stepped down as head coach at Virginia, leading Meadows to commit on Wednesday to Virginia Tech. 

Arby's Ladies Hoops for Doc: Fabulous freshman; Wise County Central’s McAmis scores 28 to lead Warriors to Arby’s Ladies Hoops semifinals
Sports News

Arby's Ladies Hoops for Doc: Fabulous freshman; Wise County Central’s McAmis scores 28 to lead Warriors to Arby’s Ladies Hoops semifinals

  • Updated

The Wise County Central Warriors are up to their usual winning ways and a freshman phenom is helping make it happen. Nifty ninth-grader Emmah McAmis scored 28 points and thwarted Hampton at every turn as the Warriors earned a 65-55 victory over the Bulldogs in the first round of the Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops tournament on Thursday night at Viking Hall.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts