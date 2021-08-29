Say ''hello'' to one-level living in a well-established Bristol neighborhood with great schools. This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick home offers an in-law suite perfect for extended family stays or allowing space for a private home office. Enter the main home to find the nice-sized living room opening to a hallway leading to the eat-in kitchen (refrigerator and stove conveys). The new patio door off the dining area leads to a nice covered back porch overlooking the large corner lot complete with a storage building. The hallway also leads to the 3 bedrooms, a beautifully remodeled full bathroom, and a half bath. The in-law suite offers its own entrance with an open living area, kitchenette with a new stove that conveys, a full bathroom with a new surround on the tub, and 1 bedroom. Home offers insulated windows, new flooring, and an architectural shingle roof (approx. 5 years old). All this while enjoying the convenience of Exit 7 shopping and dining. NOTE: The in-law suite has Central Heat and Air. The almost new refrigerator, heater, washer and dryer found in the in-law suite do not convey but can be purchased separately for $2,800.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $169,900
