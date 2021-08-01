 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $164,900

Come check out this awesome colonial style home. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a total of 3,251 sq ft!! Don't forget the detached garage for storage and a whole lot of house for you to make your own!!! Located in the heart of Bristol, close to shopping, food, and fun. Come check it out before its gone! *Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, buyer/buyer's agent to verify all information.*

