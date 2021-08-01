Come check out this awesome colonial style home. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a total of 3,251 sq ft!! Don't forget the detached garage for storage and a whole lot of house for you to make your own!!! Located in the heart of Bristol, close to shopping, food, and fun. Come check it out before its gone! *Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, buyer/buyer's agent to verify all information.*
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $164,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two longtime friends and business partners are planning to open a duckpin bowling alley in downtown Bristol, Tennessee.
BRISTOL, Va. — Cyber criminals conducted a ransomware attack on the Bristol Virginia Police Department’s computers earlier this year and now appear to be trying to sell information on the dark web.
MCCLUNG'S PATH TO THE PROS: Anticipation builds; McClung hopes to become the first far SW Virginian taken in NBA Draft in 35 years
- Updated
Mac McClung has traversed the country over the course of the last several weeks while participating in pre-draft workouts with several NBA teams. He hopes it all pays off tonight when the two-round NBA Draft is held in Brooklyn, New York.
- Updated
Welcome to “Poplar Creek Phase A,” currently ground zero for Corridor Q and U.S. Highway 121 — and a portion of Virginia’s long anticipated Coalfields Expressway.
ABINGDON, Va. - Washington County School Board member Terry Fleenor has resigned, effective July 31. Here is a copy of his resignation letter,…
Washington County School Board member Terry Fleenor announced his resignation late Sunday, nearly a week after a contentious board meeting that included discussion of transgender issues.
Michael and Margie Munsey’s backyard getaway is fit for a fairytale. The couple love that their Abingdon historic Carriage House is a roadside attraction, decorated in a magical Old World European style.
Michael Stout, a 33-year-veteran of the Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office, took the oath of office Friday to become the city’s next sheriff.
This region appears poised for a “significant” rise in COVID-19 cases, a local health official warned Tuesday.
- Updated
Mac McClung did not get selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft, but the Gate City High School graduate is getting a chance with one of the most storied franchises in hoops history.