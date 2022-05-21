Put Yourself in Our Place. This beautiful doublewide mobile home is located just out of the city limits and convenient to all amenities in the exit 7 area. Only 3 years old and well maintained- this home boasts of 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths with an open floorplan consisting of the eat in kitchen with a bar, dining or den area and large living room. Home is very neutral in colors and has laminate in the kitchen, dining room and baths. The bedrooms all have carpet for warmth. There are lots of windows to allow natural light into the home. The owner has upgraded and replaced all appliances in the kitchen area upon their purchase. The master bathroom has a garden tub/shower combination and a large walk-in closet. The lot consists of 1.22 acres and has a 20' x 10' storage building with electric and water outside the building. Must see to appreciate!
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $162,900
