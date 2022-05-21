 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $162,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $162,900

Put Yourself in Our Place. This beautiful doublewide mobile home is located just out of the city limits and convenient to all amenities in the exit 7 area. Only 3 years old and well maintained- this home boasts of 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths with an open floorplan consisting of the eat in kitchen with a bar, dining or den area and large living room. Home is very neutral in colors and has laminate in the kitchen, dining room and baths. The bedrooms all have carpet for warmth. There are lots of windows to allow natural light into the home. The owner has upgraded and replaced all appliances in the kitchen area upon their purchase. The master bathroom has a garden tub/shower combination and a large walk-in closet. The lot consists of 1.22 acres and has a 20' x 10' storage building with electric and water outside the building. Must see to appreciate!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Back of the Dragon overlook honors memory of local physician

Back of the Dragon overlook honors memory of local physician

It was an emotional moment for Ron Thomason as he looked out at the beautiful overlook he led the effort to create on the Back of the Dragon. “Wow! Isn’t that gorgeous?” he exclaimed during the dedication of the J. Stuart Staley Memorial Overlook on Monday.

History with Hayes: Mike Dockery

History with Hayes: Mike Dockery

John Kuczko sat in the coaches’ office at Abingdon High School one afternoon, busily making sure things were in order and taking care of some last-minute details with the 1987 baseball season beginning in two days.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts