Come check out this remodeled gem within walking distance to the lively downtown area. Close to all shopping, bars and restaurants. Total Transformation!!! This 3 bdrm / 3 bath with a bonus room (great for office or nursery) has been COMPLETELY renovated INSIDE & OUT. New roof, new vinyl siding. new windows, new guttering, freshly landscaped yard new hvac system, Inside has new vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen has new butcher block counter tops and new lighting. Home has new sheet rock, new barn-style doors, Bathrooms have new shower inserts with luxury style shower heads, new vanities and toilets. This home has been completely remodeled and is ready to move in. Seller offering a $ 1,500 appliance allowance and home warranty with acceptable offer. Don't let this one slip away!!!! Priced $169,900. This would be an amazing first home or investment property for an Air bnb to accommodate the tourist traffic for the Casino set to open next year!
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $155,000
