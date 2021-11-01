 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $144,900

One level living! Welcome home to this all brick 4br/1.5 ba home located on a spacious lot with mountain views. This home boasts hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, and an adorable tile front porch. There is tons of storage in the unfinished basement with one car drive under garage, all in a beautiful country setting.

