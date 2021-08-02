4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $135,000

Sure to go quickly for so many reasons, this 4 bedroom neat-as-a-pin home features updates throughout and has plenty of room both inside & out.From the remodeled kitchen and bath to the replacement windows and newer HVAC, all you need to do is move in and enjoy. The main level features hardwood and tile throughout and two of the four bedrooms, plus a large living area plus kitchen with eat-in. Upstairs you'll find two additional bedrooms. Need storage? The full basement gives you plenty of space for your stuff and has an exterior door for ease of entry. The outdoor living options are a plus, with a big fenced backyard, patio, and deck.Make your appointment to see this one before it's gone.