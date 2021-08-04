4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $1,695,000

NOW IS THE TIME TO OWN YOUR DREAM HOME IN THE VIRGINIAN!!! Home sits on 2.4 secluded acres and offers mountain and farm views. From the moment you enter you will experience the attention to detail, from the Chef's kitchen with a massive work island to the abundance of custom cabinets. Just steps from the kitchen is a huge Butler's Pantry with additional dishwasher. First floor master offers coffered ceiling, two walk-in closets, luxurious master bath, adjoining private office and laundry. You will also find an amazing custom designed wet bar in the enormous den/family room. Open to the family room is a vaulted sunroom with gas fireplace. Second floor you will find 3 additional bedroom suites, cozy lounge for games or just relaxing, plus loads of storage. Out back is an amazing outdoor kitchen, patio with stone fireplace, and garden area. There is a newly built detached heated garage, a walk-in wine cellar, bathroom and second floor office that could be converted to a guest suit. This home is better than new!! In 2011 the sellers, during renovations to this home, actually took the walls back to the studs. Several walls were moved to make larger rooms and hall ways. Small dormers were replaced to create large bedroom suites. The original kitchen was completely demoed and a custom kitchen with installed offering just about any thing a Master Chef would ever want or need. New stainless appliances, large granite island, two sinks and all new lighting. They also added over 1,000 sq. ft. of living space, which includes the large eat-in casual dining and vaulted sun room with wet bar. The outdoor kitchen comes complete with grill, running water and beautiful granite bar. The views and entertaining area out back is surpassed by none. A beautiful outdoor fireplace completes the ambience of this patio. A two story detached garage is heated on first floor, bath room and office area. Lower level has a, to die for wine cellar!! Finished top floor office.