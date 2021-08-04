4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $1,695,000

NOW IS THE TIME TO OWN YOUR DREAM HOME IN THE VIRGINIAN!!! Home sits on 2.4 secluded acres and offers mountain and farm views. From the moment you enter you will experience the attention to detail, from the Chef's kitchen with a massive work island to the abundance of custom cabinets. Just steps from the kitchen is a huge Butler's Pantry with additional dishwasher. First floor master offers coffered ceiling, two walk-in closets, luxurious master bath, adjoining private office and laundry. You will also find an amazing custom designed wet bar in the enormous den/family room. Open to the family room is a vaulted sunroom with gas fireplace. Second floor you will find 3 additional bedroom suites, cozy lounge for games or just relaxing, plus loads of storage. Out back is an amazing outdoor kitchen, patio with stone fireplace, and garden area. There is a newly built detached heated garage, a walk-in wine cellar, bathroom and second floor office that could be converted to a guest suit. This home is better than new!! In 2011 the sellers, during renovations to this home, actually took the walls back to the studs. Several walls were moved to make larger rooms and hall ways. Small dormers were replaced to create large bedroom suites. The original kitchen was completely demoed and a custom kitchen with installed offering just about any thing a Master Chef would ever want or need. New stainless appliances, large granite island, two sinks and all new lighting. They also added over 1,000 sq. ft. of living space, which includes the large eat-in casual dining and vaulted sun room with wet bar. The outdoor kitchen comes complete with grill, running water and beautiful granite bar. The views and entertaining area out back is surpassed by none. A beautiful outdoor fireplace completes the ambience of this patio. A two story detached garage is heated on first floor, bath room and office area. Lower level has a, to die for wine cellar!! Finished top floor office.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $1,695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Catching autism spectrum disorder early can improve quality of life. By recognizing early signs and symptoms, you can help children learn, grow and thrive.
MCCLUNG'S PATH TO THE PROS: Anticipation builds; McClung hopes to become the first far SW Virginian taken in NBA Draft in 35 years
- Updated
Mac McClung has traversed the country over the course of the last several weeks while participating in pre-draft workouts with several NBA teams. He hopes it all pays off tonight when the two-round NBA Draft is held in Brooklyn, New York.
Michael Stout, a 33-year-veteran of the Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office, took the oath of office Friday to become the city’s next sheriff.
- Updated
Mac McClung did not get selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft, but the Gate City High School graduate is getting a chance with one of the most storied franchises in hoops history.
Bridging the $2.6 billion funding gap required to complete Virginia’s portion of the Coalfields Expressway might seem an impossible task, but don’t try telling that to lawmakers around these parts.
- Updated
ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon woman credits one of her first experiences as a local pageant winner more than 10 years ago for building the skill…
To watch Union High School’s Travis Turner on the sidelines of a football game is to see a reserved individual with a businesslike approach, a head coach who doesn’t show much emotion – a stone-cold expression coupled with his laser-like focus as each play unfolds.
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: So much fun it should be a national holiday
-
- 6 min to read
Content by Bristol Motor Speedway. The 61st running of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Sept. 16-18, a longtime beacon of patriotism, freedom and American pride, stands ready to deliver thrilling racing action once again at the “Holy Grail of Short Tracks” during Bristol Motor Speedway’s milestone 60th anniversary season.
- Updated
The showstopper from Southwest Virginia is getting a chance to showcase his skills for the Lake Show.
- Updated
Ballad Health officials fret that hospital admissions are likely to soar in the coming weeks with the arrival of the COVID-19 delta variant, some 500 days after the pandemic first struck this region.