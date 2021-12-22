MAGNIFICENT HOME, nestled above the #3 golf green in The Virginian. Convenient to I-81, Bristol, or beautiful historic Abingdon. Just minutes to two airports. Owners spared no expense in customizing the kitchen to provide top of the line appliances, custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Adjoining the kitchen is a large open den with soaring ceilings, built-ins, and large windows that allows a view of the covered porch. First floor also has his and her private offices, living room, dining room, huge master suite, plus two additional suites. Second floor has a private suite and two walk-in closets. The walk out lower level has over 2,500 square feet of finished living area. Consisting of a built-in bar, a wine cellar and card room, third fireplace, cart room and a secret passage way to the first floor. There's over 1,700 square feet of basement storage. This gated community offers, golf, tennis, work out gym, pool, 18 golf course, practice facilities and club house. Call today.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $1,436,700
