Make this lovely Southern house your home! This custom built brick home with over 6,000 sq. ft. of living space has been loved and updated by its current owners. The home sits on 4.5 acres and offers privacy, but is just minutes away from town. Relax on the large covered front porch or the screened-in back porch and enjoy the peaceful, private setting. Inside features 4 large bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, large bonus room, 2 staircases and basement that has been half finished leaving plenty of storage room and a extra drive under garage. The master bedroom with large bath and huge walk-in closet is on the main level. The master bathroom has been updated with marble flooring, claw foot tub, walk-in marble shower, toilet closet and double sinks. Updated custom kitchen! Oak hardwood and ceramic tile floors throughout, custom cabinets, custom laundry chute, central vac and wood burning and gas fireplaces. Two lots in front of the house (listed, sold seperately). Ask agent for list of all updates!
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $849,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A federal judge has ordered Bristol Compressors International to pay former employees it terminated in 2018 more than $1.3 million.
Miss Food City has become one of the most sought-after titles for young ladies across the region. The winner of the pageant will represent Foo…
- Updated
Thunder rocked and thunder rolled inside the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway on rainy, cool Saturday afternoon and night. For an enthusiastic sold-out crowd of 30,000, music fest Country Thunder emanated from the elongated infield of BMS.
Washington County School Board Chairman Tom Musick lost his seat in Tuesday’s election — ending a 20-year run — to challenger Debbie Anderson.
Since it is Halloween, figured it was only fitting to tell the tale of a legendary running back with a cool name that made many a defensive back and linebacker go bump on Friday nights when they attempted to tackle the 6-foot-3, 190-pound speedster in the fall of 1994.
Two men have been charged with trespassing at the former Exide property in Bristol, Tennessee, which has been plagued by several recent thefts of tools and metal, according to the city’s Police Department.
- Updated
Veteran city police Detective Tyrone Foster got a new job Tuesday, when voters narrowly selected him to become the next sheriff of Bristol, Virginia.
Officials have identified a total of 49 confirmed cases, including 31 hospitalizations.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Va. — Two state historical markers recalling a Bristol civil rights leader and the Lee Street Baptist Church were dedicated Saturday.