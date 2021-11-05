4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $849,000

Make this lovely Southern house your home! This custom built brick home with over 6,000 sq. ft. of living space has been loved and updated by its current owners. The home sits on 4.5 acres and offers privacy, but is just minutes away from town. Relax on the large covered front porch or the screened-in back porch and enjoy the peaceful, private setting. Inside features 4 large bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, large bonus room, 2 staircases and basement that has been half finished leaving plenty of storage room and a extra drive under garage. The master bedroom with large bath and huge walk-in closet is on the main level. The master bathroom has been updated with marble flooring, claw foot tub, walk-in marble shower, toilet closet and double sinks. Updated custom kitchen! Oak hardwood and ceramic tile floors throughout, custom cabinets, custom laundry chute, central vac and wood burning and gas fireplaces. Two lots in front of the house (listed, sold seperately). Ask agent for list of all updates!