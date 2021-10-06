LOOKING FOR PEACE AND QUIET, PLUS LOADS OF SPACE!!! Here's your dream home just minutes to Abingdon. This elegant craftsman style home offers open spaces for the whole family, yet there are plenty of areas to slip away to. The kitchen has an open floor plan and offers granite counter tops, custom cabinets, stainless appliances and a wonderful island. Home features first floor master en suite with his and her walk-in closets, tiled walk-in shower and garden tub. On the first floor you will also find a formal living area, a roomy dining room and laundry. There are 4 very generous size bedrooms and 2 additional baths on the second floor. Basement has over 1,200 sq.ft. of finished living space which includes game room with fire place, second kitchen, office and half bath. BUT HERE IS THE BONUS, the owner has installed a new POOL surrounded by natural stone and cascading water features. Plenty of space for any size of gathering and cook out. Enjoy evenings around a great fire pit. There is a spacious covered front porch where you can relax and have your morning coffee or read your favorite book. You can always see lots of deer who come by with their families in the morning and evenings. Property also has two out buildings for storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $829,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
This past summer, I was sitting in the Bojangles restaurant on the Volunteer Parkway when none other than Shamas Dougherty walked in. Yes, the…
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285
Ajaani Delaney (Virginia High), Caleb Casey (Holston), Jordan Gray (Eastside), Landen Taylor (Castlewood), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Cody Pruitt (Patrick Henry), Nate Stephens (Elizabethton), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ethan Bergeron (West Ridge) among Friday's stars.
- Updated
Sixteen games, 15 tonight and one on Saturday, will be played across far Southwest Virginia in high school football. Who wins? Check out the predictions from the staff at the Bristol Heral Courier.
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were on one side. Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving sat on the other. Safe to say there won’t be a better collection of benchwarmers in an NBA game this season.
A detective with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has died as a result of complications from COVID-19 — becoming the second SCSO officer to die from the virus in a little more than a month.
Mac McClung rewrote the VHSL record book and won a state championship at Gate City High School.
When it comes to the finer points of coaching, Steve Wright has always had the right stuff.
"Not many people thought we would have a team to start off but we ended up having one and now we are rolling," junior fullback/linebacker Matthew Lester said.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia leaders said Friday they will have no further comment regarding the city landfill for the foreseeable future …
BILLIARDS: POOL PRODIGY; Virginia High freshman Marion to play in World Junior Championships next week in Austria
- Updated
Hayleigh Marion won’t be in school next week.
She has a good excuse. She will be shooting pool in Austria.
Seriously.
The 14-year-old Virginia High freshman will be traveling to Klagenfurt, Austria as part of Team USA to compete in the World Junior 9-Ball Championships on Oct. 6-10. Not bad for a once-shy little girl who didn’t pick up a pool cue until six years ago.