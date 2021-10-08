LOOKING FOR PEACE AND QUIET, PLUS LOADS OF SPACE!!! Here's your dream home just minutes to Abingdon. This elegant craftsman style home offers open spaces for the whole family, yet there are plenty of areas to slip away to. The kitchen has an open floor plan and offers granite counter tops, custom cabinets, stainless appliances and a wonderful island. Home features first floor master en suite with his and her walk-in closets, tiled walk-in shower and garden tub. On the first floor you will also find a formal living area, a roomy dining room and laundry. There are 4 very generous size bedrooms and 2 additional baths on the second floor. Basement has over 1,200 sq.ft. of finished living space which includes game room with fire place, second kitchen, office and half bath. BUT HERE IS THE BONUS, the owner has installed a new POOL surrounded by natural stone and cascading water features. Plenty of space for any size of gathering and cook out. Enjoy evenings around a great fire pit. There is a spacious covered front porch where you can relax and have your morning coffee or read your favorite book. You can always see lots of deer who come by with their families in the morning and evenings. Property also has two out buildings for storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $824,900
