4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $775,000

Here is your opportunity to make a great investment! Prime location and close to Abingdon Winery at Alvarado, South Holston Lake, Damascus & Creeper Trail. Packed with many opportunities, this property has lots to offer such as: Large auditorium / event area for possible events or parties, 3 furnished living areas each with a kitchen, basement has 3 "bonus rooms" with full bath, Kitchen, Laundry & outside entrance. Large caf & cooking/prepping area that seats 35. the left side of the building serves as the Antique / Workshop. Outside you will see a restructured roof that cost over $100K, plenty of parking space and a great neighborhood / views. Tons of history flows through the building as use has changed over the years. Famous artist such as Bill Monroe, Doc Watson, Doyle Lawson and others held packed events here in the past. Almost all furnishings will convey, buyer / Buyers agent to verify with listing agent. The possibilities are endless with this property so schedule a showing!

