4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $729,000

Located 1 mile from town limits and in close proximity to schools, interstate & medical facilities, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom quality constructed brick home was built for any sized family. This home offers gorgeous mountain views, primarily main level living, an abundance of storage throughout and option to finish the basement for additional 3000 + sq living space inside. Add in the outside pristine landscaping, meticulous masonry work, large outdoor entertaining area with built in hot tub and a oversized attached 4 car garage, you won't want to let all of the amenities this home has to offer while sitting on 9 acres pass you by! Call today!