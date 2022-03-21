4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $695,000

As you enter the main level you will feel right at home. This beautiful country home welcomes you with a stone fireplace equipped with gas logs and beautiful wood beams in the vaulted ceilings. Large Anderson windows allow for majestic views of the mountains and river. Country living should be simple so this 4 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath home has the master bedroom and master bathroom with a walk-in closet on the main level. The laundry room is also located on the main level to save you steps with those household chores. There is a 24x26 carport with entry into the main level and a 1 car drive under garage on the lower level. There is a separate 24x28 work shop with a garage door at the driveway with electric and water for easy storage of your lawn equipment, big boy toys and still room for more. This fully functioning farm has every thing you need. There is a 62x48 barn has electric and water plus a 22x18 shed with electric also giving you ample room for farm equipment storage and crops. The pastures are completely fenced and cross fenced with underground water lines supplying 4 Ritchie automatic watering troughs. All this plus 1200 feet of river frontage on the North Fork Holston River for great fishing and kayaking and Brumley Creek running through that is occasionally stocked with trout. There is an abundance of wildlife on the farm including deer, turkey, and even Bald Eagles fishing the river. Don't let this be the one that got away