4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $654,000

Multi-generational home! This one won't last long as you can live on one side and have a mother in law suite on the other or a rental, whatever your needs are! This 4 bed, 7 bath (5 full 2 half) home sits on a private road on South Holston Lake. This home features but is not limited to: 9' ceilings, crown molding, tile, marble, granite countertops, hardwood, 3 full decks and a basement area with 10' ceilings that feature a rec room and another full kitchen and bath! 3 FULL kitchens in this home! Lets not forget about the 3 car garage perfect for all your storage needs and parking your toys of choice. This home has lake views that will take your breath away. Their are houses and their are lifestyles. Join the lake life! Schedule your showing today!