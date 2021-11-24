 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $599,999

JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS! BEAUTIFUL BRICK RANCH COLONIAL HOME NESTLED AMONG 9 ACRES FEATURING 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, BREAKFAST ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM, DEN WITH FIREPLACE, MASTER BEDROOM ON FIRST FLOOR, TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT, LARGE COVERED FRONT PORCH, BACK COVERED PATIO. HOME OFFERS MANY AMMENTITIES SO MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO VIEW TODAY! NO DRIVE- BY'S PERMITTED. SCHEDULED SHOWINGS ONLY! ALL INFORMATION TAKE FROM THIRD PARTY SOURCE DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARENTEED.

