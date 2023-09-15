AMAZING HOME!!! This home located in Westwood subdivision has so much room inside and out! Entering this home you will experience wide open spaces inside and out. On the main floor you will find the living room, dining room, den with fireplace, kitchen and dinette area which overlooks the 20X40 inground heated POOL!! On the next level is the master suite and two additional bedrooms and bath. Just a few steps down and you will enter into a huge den with the second fireplace and wet bar. Great area to entertain family and friends. Also on the lower level are two additional bedrooms or would make a great office area. BUT WAIT THERE IS MORE!! Adjoining the pool is an unbelievable covered pavilion with built-in grill. It's so spacious you can entertain large groups, host swim parties, business meetings, family games or just relax after a swim in the pool. In addition to the 2 car garage, there's a carport with room for 4 cars. Huge pergola and pond also accents this property. Out back you will also find a most unusual heated glassed in private area. Makes a great warm and cozy place to enjoy any season from. This home occupies two lots.