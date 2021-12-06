4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $559,900

Few homes in this development ever come on the market! Traditional southern-style home with arch-topped windows, striking gables and large covered front porch with extensive landscaping is just the beginning of the character of this elegant home. Upon entering, it is apparent that only high-end finishes have been incorporated into the quality custom construction of this home. On the main level you will find an open kitchen with a high bar seating area. This kitchen has custom maple and cherry cabinetry with quartz counter tops and top of the line stainless appliances. There is a large breakfast nook area with French door that leads out to a patio that over looks the 13 tee box of the Glenrochie golf course. The living area has Brazilian cherry flooring & fireplace. Formal dining room is spacious and is very convenient to the kitchen. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and a private master bath that has dual vanities, jetted tub& separate shower. The second level has a den/playroom area and the fourth bedroom and full bath. The over-sized garage has utility sink, rubberized flooring and plenty of room for storage. The corner lot has mature trees and is extensively landscaped with up-lighting that gives this home great curb appeal well after the sun has gone down. Rarely will you have a chance to own a home like this that is great for entertaining or just everyday living; in a low traffic highly desired neighborhood that has a great school district as well. Come see it today!