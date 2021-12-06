Few homes in this development ever come on the market! Traditional southern-style home with arch-topped windows, striking gables and large covered front porch with extensive landscaping is just the beginning of the character of this elegant home. Upon entering, it is apparent that only high-end finishes have been incorporated into the quality custom construction of this home. On the main level you will find an open kitchen with a high bar seating area. This kitchen has custom maple and cherry cabinetry with quartz counter tops and top of the line stainless appliances. There is a large breakfast nook area with French door that leads out to a patio that over looks the 13 tee box of the Glenrochie golf course. The living area has Brazilian cherry flooring & fireplace. Formal dining room is spacious and is very convenient to the kitchen. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and a private master bath that has dual vanities, jetted tub& separate shower. The second level has a den/playroom area and the fourth bedroom and full bath. The over-sized garage has utility sink, rubberized flooring and plenty of room for storage. The corner lot has mature trees and is extensively landscaped with up-lighting that gives this home great curb appeal well after the sun has gone down. Rarely will you have a chance to own a home like this that is great for entertaining or just everyday living; in a low traffic highly desired neighborhood that has a great school district as well. Come see it today!
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $559,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It is not known why a man who died after being struck by two vehicles Monday night in the Exit 5 area of Bristol was walking on Interstate 81, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said Tuesday.
VHSL STATE FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS: Holston's Akers, Graham's Palmer both played for the legendary Glynn Carlock
- Updated
On the eve of an important game or in the aftermath of a crucial victory, the cell phone belonging to Holston High School football coach Chris Akers will buzz and alert him of an incoming text message from Tony Palmer.
Daniel Davis makes gospel music these days and is working on his first solo album after a 12-year run strumming the guitar and providing vocals for the popular band Folk Soul Revival.
- Updated
Graham football player Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw has received offers to play at 13 major colleges.
BRISTOL, Va. — Literally and figuratively, the Twin City is holding its collective breath.
PREP FOOTBALL: In his first season playing football, Holston junior Griffin Hall has emerged as weapon at kicker
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Hall said. “I like being around all the guys and they have been super supportive of me from day one.”
The Washington County sheriff’s deputy injured Monday following a police chase remained in intensive care Thursday, according to Sheriff Blake Andis.
This holiday season, you can recreate your favorite “Home Alone” scenes by booking the Illinois house featured in the film for one night only on Airbnb.
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Castlewood boys, girls both win; Tennessee High's boys, girls both lose; Cole Rolen (Northwood), Jessi Looney (Grundy), Isabella Blagg (Union) have big games
Honaker (girls), Castlewood (boys, girls), Daniel Boone (boys, girls), Elizabethton (boys), Northwood (boys), George Wythe (boys), Patrick Henry (girls), Grundy (girls), Union (girls) prevail