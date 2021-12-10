Custom built in 2017 and meticulously maintained this gorgeous South Holston Lake home is a must see! You will instantly be impressed with the craftmanship of this home upon walking in, featuring 5 beds, 4 baths, and a large living room with 12 foot ceilings. Spacious master bedroom and bath with walk-in shower on the main level, lake views from the back deck and so much more! The spacious backyard would be perfect for a pool. Some awesome bonus features include; tankless water heater, in-ceiling surround sound with multi-room sound system, pre-wired for central-vac, alarm system pre-wired, and gas oven/range. There is an additional 700+/- sqft in the basement that is currently used for storage but could easily be finished. Come see this home before its too late!
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
VHSL STATE FOOTBALL FINALS PRIMER: Graham looks to add gold to go along with 1962, 1989, 1995, 2018 titles
- Updated
The Graham High School G-Men found out they won their first state football championship via a phone call.
- Updated
Graham football player Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw has received offers to play at 13 major colleges.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Va. — Literally and figuratively, the Twin City is holding its collective breath.
Labor Law: Biden Administration's vaccine mandates largely halted for now; companies taking a wait-and-see approach
The three different mandates from the federal government requiring COVID vaccinations for employees are in flux with legal challenges.
Daniel Davis makes gospel music these days and is working on his first solo album after a 12-year run strumming the guitar and providing vocals for the popular band Folk Soul Revival.
BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said Wednesday that a notice of violation from the Virginia Department of Environmenta…
- Updated
On a date where the month and day add up to Blackjack, Hard Rock International said construction plans are underway for its temporary casino a…
James Mitchell will play his next football game as a professional.
- Updated
ABINGDON, Va. — Frankie Fulton doesn’t just think he’s Santa Claus, he knows it’s so.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Va. — If the city of Bristol, Virginia had responded to reports of elevated benzene levels in landfill wastewater dating back to 2018…