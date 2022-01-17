4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $549,999

WHAT A PRICE REDUCTION! BRICK RANCH COLONIAL HOME NESTLED AMONG 9 ACRES WITH GORGEOUS VIEWS OF THE BEAUTIFUL TOWN OF ABINGDON! HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO LIVE IN THE COUNTRY BUT ONLY MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN ABINGDON, BARTER THEATER, SHOPPING, DINING AND EVEN JOHNSTON MEMORIAL! FEATURING 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, BREAKFAST ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM, DEN WITH FIREPLACE, MASTER BEDROOM ON FIRST FLOOR, TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT, LARGE COVERED FRONT PORCH, BACK COVERED PATIO. HOME OFFERS MANY AMMENTITIES SO MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO VIEW TODAY! NO DRIVE- BY'S PERMITTED. SCHEDULED SHOWINGS ONLY! ALL INFORMATION TAKE FROM THIRD PARTY SOURCE DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARENTEED.