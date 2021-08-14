Come and make this house your home! Sitting on just over 2 acres with over 450 ft of river frontage this home is beyond special. Check out the nature in your backyard.. sit on one of the two decks with your beverage of choice and watch the wildlife come to you. This 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. With vaulted ceilings and a massive stone fireplace this home is sure to check all the boxes. This home features solid hickory cabinets, ceramic tile floors, all appliances and T.V.s to convey with home, ceramic tile showers and oversized soaking tub. The finished basement is a perfect den area or getaway spot for your teenagers and or guests. Seller will install a drop ceiling or sheetrock with accepted offer to finish out the basement area. Schedule your appointment today as this one won't last long.
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $549,000
