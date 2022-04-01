4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $549,000

Are you seeing what you think you're seeing? YES this once in a lifetime opportunity within your grasp - this true one of a kind classic resting in the heart of the Alvarado community in Abingdon, VA is within just feet of the famous Creeper Trail. This 4 bedroom, 4 bath beauty is not just a home, it's a lifestyle waiting for you! Entering from the inviting expansive covered porch into the dazzling foyer; ''You Had Me At Hello'' is defined! Exceptional tile flowing throughout the foyer and is completed with oversized baseboards. Here the gorgeous stairway with pine treads capture your eye! Moving forward off the foyer you find an enchanting living room that awaits your choice of pieces. Now just steps away here you find the spacious enticing bedroom with a full upscale bath that is handicap accessible. Now moving left off the foyer, here you find the outstanding and very accommodating dining room with plenty of room for the entire family and friends! Now let's move to the cutting edge kitchen with sophisticated tile and solid surface granite countertops putting the final touch on this bright and airy chiefs dream. Just off the kitchen we find the laundry room to be very sizeable and functionable, steps off the laundry you find your room of choice what's being used as a mudroom or could be an office. Now let's move upstairs by way of the stunning staircase where here you will find 3 more choice bedrooms with the master being a en-suite and an impeccable bath with all the modern conveniences. Just steps off the master to the sensation open deck with the majestic views and peaceful sound of the river, making it a perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee. Two of the three bedrooms on this level have access to this fascinating open deck space. Now let's head back down stairs to the covered porch which will be great for entertaining and overflow of guests.