Custom built in 2017 and meticulously maintained this gorgeous South Holston Lake home is a must see! You will instantly be impressed with the craftmanship of this home upon walking in, featuring 5 beds, 4 baths, and a large living room with 12 foot ceilings. Spacious master bedroom and bath with walk-in shower on the main level, lake views from the back deck and so much more! The spacious backyard would be perfect for a pool. Some awesome bonus features include; tankless water heater, in-ceiling surround sound with multi-room sound system, pre-wired for central-vac, alarm system pre-wired, and gas oven/range. There is an additional 700+/- sqft in the basement that is currently used for storage but could easily be finished. Come see this home before its too late!
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $539,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mike Compton spent 12 seasons in the National Football League, blocking for Barry Sanders, snapping the ball to Tom Brady and winning two Super Bowl rings.
Construction crews are finishing up clearing debris from around the site of a long-awaited Holiday Inn near the center of Bristol, but no perm…
The Steak ‘n Shake at The Pinnacle has been closed, according to a news release on Friday.
A dive team will investigate the depths of the “wet wells” at the Bristol Virginia landfill this week in the city’s ongoing efforts to mitigat…
HISTORY WITH HAYES: VHS grad Jim Crockett was one of the most powerful sports and entertainment promoters
Jim Crockett passed away in 1973, but his name lived on long after his death.
She won again on Tuesday's show, bringing her impressive winning streak to 25 consecutive victories, earning her $897,600 in winnings so far.
The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission has approved funding for several projects in Southwest Virginia.
PREP BASKETBALL: Ridgeview (12-0) remains only unbeaten boys team in Far SWVA after 56-54 win over John Battle; Wolfpack girls improve to 10-1
Chantz Robinette and Cannon Hill led the way as the Wolfpack survived for a 56-54 Mountain 7 District win over the John Battle Trojans and remained the only unbeaten boys basketball team still standing in far Southwest Virginia.
Jeff Roark has seen the motorsports game from all angles.
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: GW's Patel hits 10 3s, scores 32 points; Gary Johnson gets first win as Council's head coach;Rural Retreat (girls) win key Hogo showdown; Madison Looney (Grundy), Haylee Moore (Twin Valley), Brody Wess (Lebanon), Dante Worley (Virginia High) have quality outings
George Wythe senior Hailey Patel canned 10 3-pointers and poured in 32 points – outscoring Grayson County’s entire team by herself – as the Ma…