4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $539,000

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $539,000

Custom built in 2017 and meticulously maintained this gorgeous South Holston Lake home is a must see! You will instantly be impressed with the craftmanship of this home upon walking in, featuring 5 beds, 4 baths, and a large living room with 12 foot ceilings. Spacious master bedroom and bath with walk-in shower on the main level, lake views from the back deck and so much more! The spacious backyard would be perfect for a pool. Some awesome bonus features include; tankless water heater, in-ceiling surround sound with multi-room sound system, pre-wired for central-vac, alarm system pre-wired, and gas oven/range. There is an additional 700+/- sqft in the basement that is currently used for storage but could easily be finished. Come see this home before its too late!

