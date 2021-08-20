Check out this custom built, rustic style 1.5 story house nestled on 12 acres with million dollar views off the front porch. Enjoy your morning coffee while gazing at the beauty of Clinch Mountain, this property also offers a 180 degree view of not only the mountain but also of the amazing rolling countryside that Abingdon has to offer. Location is key with this property, only minutes from historic downtown Abingdon where you can enjoy all of the amenities of the town while living in a country setting. The best is yet to come, this home boasts over 3000 square feet of finished living space, high cathedral ceilings in the living room offer a spacious feel and the beautiful exposed knotty pine is a fantastic touch to the cozy area. Douglas Fir support posts line the entry to the freshly remodeled kitchen, brand new granite counter tops and a butcher block island are the new additions to this awesome space, all appliances are less than three years old. This home also offers a geothermal
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $529,900
