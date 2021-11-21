 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $519,000

An Abingdon classic. 1920's quality, 2020's style and upgrades. High ceilings, crown molding, brick gas/wood burning fire place with mantle, large windows providing natural light, and French doors. New Kitchen, wiring, plumbing, first floor master and laundry, interior and exterior paint, have all been updated or added within last year and a half. Unfinished basement has new sheetrock and joins drive under garage with shop area. Small level front yard, gently sloping back yard with brick steps to access town walking trail. Newly paved driveway. Spacious rear deck. Premium neighborhood location for schools and everything town living offers. Mature landscaping with limited maintenance. Price per square foot less than neighborhood comparisons.

