4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $499,900

What an amazing opportunity to own such a unique property with 9 acres of privacy! Beautiful Brick Colonial home only minutes from the Historic Downtown Abingdon, VA, Barter Theater, Shopping, Dining and even Johnston Memorial Hospital! Did I mention low county taxes! Featuring 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Breakfast Room, Laundry Room, Living Room with Fireplace, Master Bedroom on the Main, Full unfinished Basement, Large Covered Front Porch, Covered Back Patio and a Two Car Garage! SCHEDULED SHOWINGS ONLY! All information taken from third party sources is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.