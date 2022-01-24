Conveniently located on Old Jonesboro Road just outside the town limits of Abingdon, this all-brick home with upgrades is now available! Main level features a huge living area with dramatic cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace, a large kitchen with tons of counter space, a large dining area, 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths with upgraded fixtures - plus a BONUS den/sunroom with gas fireplace. The large dedicated laundry area is also on the main level, perfect for one level living. Master suite includes a large bath with jet tub and large walk-in closet. Hardwood floors are featured throughout main level. A large upstairs room with closet and extra storage would be perfect for use as a bedroom, playroom, office or den. The finished basement offers over 1000 sqft of even more finished space, including a large full bath, a bonus room with closet which could be used as an extra bedroom, PLUS two more large unfinished rooms for storage and a spacious workshop with garage door.
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A reporter for a West Virginia television station was filming a live shot when a car unexpectedly hit her. She got up and finished her report anyway.
BRIEFS: Mac McClung (Gate City) scored season-high 33 points, hit tiebreaking jumper for the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday night
His stepback jumper with 2:46 remaining broke a 107-107 deadlock and put South Bay ahead to stay.
ABINGDON, Va. -- An Abingdon, Virginia man was killed in a single car accident Wednesday afternoon.
HISTORY WITH HAYES: From Pennington Gap to the Peninsula, Mike Smith traveled interesting path to become VHSL's winningest all-time coach
“Mount Rushmore, indeed,” said David Teel, a sports writer who wrote about Smith many times through the years. “He’d be on the Mount Rushmore of high school football for the entire state, let alone just the 757.”
One of the most successful football coaches in recent memory in Southwest Virginia returned over the weekend. Greg Mance spent 23 years, from 1997-2019, winning 205 games at Richlands. He returned last Saturday to take part in a signing ceremony for Richlands senior Sage Webb, who committed to continue his athletic and academic career at the University of Pennsylvania.
Lol Comedy Corner, which opened Sept. 10, 2021, has closed its doors.
LOCALS IN THE PROS: Mac McClung (Gate City) nearly gets triple-double in first game back with South Bay Lakers of G League
The former Gate City High School star produced an 18-point, 11-rebound, eight-assist, one-steal, one-turnover stat line in South Bay’s 113-99 loss to the Iowa Wolves.
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – A Sullivan County sheriff’s deputy is expected to make a full recovery after being shot early Friday, and one man is behin…
Iconic chewing tobacco brand Red Man is changing its name and getting rid of its Native American imagery
The top-selling brand of chewing tobacco in the United States — a brand long associated with Richmond’s tobacco industry — is changing its name and removing a stereotypical image of a Native American from its product packaging.
Last week the state announced a $207 million comprehensive agreement to design and construct the next phase of U.S. Route 460/121 in Buchanan County.