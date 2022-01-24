4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $489,900

Conveniently located on Old Jonesboro Road just outside the town limits of Abingdon, this all-brick home with upgrades is now available! Main level features a huge living area with dramatic cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace, a large kitchen with tons of counter space, a large dining area, 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths with upgraded fixtures - plus a BONUS den/sunroom with gas fireplace. The large dedicated laundry area is also on the main level, perfect for one level living. Master suite includes a large bath with jet tub and large walk-in closet. Hardwood floors are featured throughout main level. A large upstairs room with closet and extra storage would be perfect for use as a bedroom, playroom, office or den. The finished basement offers over 1000 sqft of even more finished space, including a large full bath, a bonus room with closet which could be used as an extra bedroom, PLUS two more large unfinished rooms for storage and a spacious workshop with garage door.