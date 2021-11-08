LOCATION! CONVENIENCE! ENTERTAINER'S DELIGHT! This beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in WINTERHAM , a premier location, is minutes from beautiful historic Abingdon, VA, Barter Theatre, and VA Creeper Trail, It sits on the 10th Fairway of GLENROCHIE GOLF COURSE. .It is near shopping, restaurants, hospital and medical services, quality schools and colleges, and not too far from SOUTH HOLSTON LAKE/ This BEAUTIFUL home has an open floor plan. Dining, Den, and Master Bedroom have exits to the LARGE deck and the new OUTDOOR LIVING AREA WTIH FIRE PIT AND A MILLION DOLLAR VIEW! You will love the MASTER BEDROOM SUITE, with jetted tub, shower, double sinks, and walk in closet. along with second bath and laundry and the LARGE kitchen. You will love the abundant sunlight. You will enjoy the HUGE ENTERTAINING SPACE around the fire pit and host friends and family with cookouts. The second floor has 2 generous bedrooms and large full bath. Enjoy cooking in LARGE KITCHEN.
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $479,900
