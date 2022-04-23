4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $479,000

Custom built home by Rodney Ray - beautiful inside & out, like new 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. Upon entry you step into your great room featuring custom fireplace from floor to vaulted, shiplap ceiling. The nicely appointed kitchen offers solid wood Kraftsmaid soft-close cabinets and drawers, granite countertops with oversized island, SS GE appliances with gas stove and more. The dining area also opens up to the covered back patio for those evenings you want to enjoy your meal outdoors. Spacious main bedroom with walk-in closet and bath featuring personal 2-person sauna with multiple features, free-standing tub and faucet and step-in shower. Bedroom #2 has custom closet system and opens to the covered patio as well. Bedroom #3 is currently being used as an office. For the growing teen or visiting family members, the fourth bedroom offers privacy with separate access. This bonus space has been tastefully finished with luxury waterproof vinyl flooring throughout; two