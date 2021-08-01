Own a piece of history; this classic beauty was built in 1858; known as the Hayter house. Property features 26.66 gently rolling land. Perfect horse farm. There is a cinderblock 4 horse stall barn, cement floor, tack room & storage area. There is also a 2 story tobacco barn with a birthing stall; the center area can house a horse trailer or RV. Brick smokehouse with cement floor great for storage or workshop. The down stairs heating is heat pump, upstairs is electric baseboard. Air conditioning is wall units. One bedroom, one bath basement apartment has been intermittently rented by the owner. Enjoy the character and quality of this older home! High ceilings, large rooms, and gleaming wood floors. Please note: most of the windows counter balance cords have broken over time. There is a 2 car carport attached to the smoke house. The two kitchen patio skylight have shown a small amount of leaking during heavy rains.Addendum: The pole light out front & on the patio are not working, there is working lights on the patio. The dining room chandelier does not convey. The cinderblock 4 stall horse barn is in need of a new roof, front & back doors, some painting & guttering. The owners will give buyer credit up to $6000 for these repairs. Come take a look at this gentleman's farm. Enjoy bird watching & wildlife. ******FULL FACES MASKS COVERING MOUTH AND NOSE MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES DURING SHOWINGS******* No lock box; the owner will be in the upstairs den during showings. Septic diagram cannot be found.
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $479,000
