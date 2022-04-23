4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $479,000

Custom built home by Rodney Ray - beautiful inside & out, like new 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. Upon entry you step into your great room featuring custom fireplace from floor to vaulted, shiplap ceiling. The nicely appointed kitchen offers solid wood Kraftsmaid soft-close cabinets and drawers, granite countertops with oversized island, SS GE appliances with gas stove and more. The dining area also opens up to the covered back patio for those evenings you want to enjoy your meal outdoors. Spacious main bedroom with walk-in closet and bath featuring personal 2-person sauna with multiple features, free-standing tub and faucet and step-in shower. Bedroom #2 has custom closet system and opens to the covered patio as well. Bedroom #3 is currently being used as an office. For the growing teen or visiting family members, the fourth bedroom offers privacy with separate access. This bonus space has been tastefully finished with luxury waterproof vinyl flooring throughout; two mini-splits for heating & cooling comfort any time of the year. This finished space includes living room/den, bedroom, closet and half-bath, all with shiplap ceiling. Door at end of bedroom leads to unfinished area of bonus space which is temp controlled for storing your treasures and seasonal decorations. Laundry room offers Samsung washer & dryer with steam option in dryer, which are currently stacked - if desired could be placed side-by-side. Your 2-car garage has 12 ft ceilings and more storage if needed. Other features include manifold & tankless water system; spray foam insulation w/envelope system; Trane heat pump which uses propane for auxiliary heat rather than electric, and more. Eye-catching concrete driveway; 12x12 custom built outbuilding on concrete slab at end of driveway for extra outdoor storage. Exterior is completely maintenance free; Anderson windows & lifetime shingles. Approx. 2433 sq ft of living space on .75 acre with deeded access to S. Holston Lake.